TRIVIA

Today’s Question: Today (March 29th) is the 70th birthday of original Toto singer Bobby Kimball.

Toto won a Record of the Year Grammy in 1983. For which song did they win it? a) “Rosanna”

b) “Hold the Line”

c) “Africa”

d) “99”

scroll down for today’s answer

ANNIVERSARIES

2007-U2 singer Bono receives an honorary knighthood in Dublin, Ireland from British ambassador David Reddaway on behalf of Queen Elizabeth in recognition of his services to the music industry and for his humanitarian work.

2005-Neil Young undergoes brain surgery in New York. Young first felt ill after performing with The Pretenders at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremonies on March 14th, experiencing problems with his vision. An M-R-I revealed a serious brain aneurysm. The surgery forces Young to cancel his April 3rd Juno Awards appearance.

2001-Brian Wilson is honored at a New York concert filmed to air on the TNT network. His songs are performed by David Crosby, Elton John, Billy Joel, Paul Simon, Carly Simon and Heart.

1975-All six Led Zeppelin albums appear on Billboard‘s Top 200 albums list simultaneously, a feat unprecedented in the chart’s history. Physical Graffiti tops the chart, with Led Zeppelin IV at number-83, Houses of the Holy at number-92, Led Zeppelin II at number-104, Led Zeppelin at number-116 and Led Zeppelin III at number-124.

1968-The Rolling Stones finish recording “Jumpin’ Jack Flash” at Olympic Studios in London.

1966-The Rolling Stones perform in Marseilles, France. “The Last Time” kicks off their set at the Olympia Theater and “Satisfaction” closes it. The night turns ugly when a fan throws a chair onstage, hitting Mick Jagger. The singer requires eight stitches to close a cut. Fellow British performers Ian Whitcomb and Wayne Fontana & the Mindbenders are also on the bill.

1964-English mods and rockers battle on the beaches of Clacton, Essex. A subsequent rumble in Brighton provides inspiration for The Who‘s Quadrophenia as well as a song by The Stray Cats.