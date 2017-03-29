Is This Worth It?

March 29, 2017 9:04 AM
During an under employment phase I went through in 2006-2009, I applied at a Home Depot because I heard it’s a great place to work. And, a lot who were in the same boat as me were working there. Probably good thing for Home Depot they didn’t hire me. I’m not exactly a “do it yourself” guy so the time it would take to train me would take three years or more.

But check out what happened at a Home Depot on the Kentucky side of Cincinnati HERE. Thanks to WKRC-TV in Cincinnati.

Have a great day and don’t try to surf on a car hood while it’s in motion.

http://local12.com/news/local/video-home-depot-shoplifter-drives-off-with-worker-on-his-car

