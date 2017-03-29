Mr.Classic’s Classic Rock Pick of the Day Highway Star Deep Purple

Highway Star Deep Purple
Not everybody makes custom CD’s for their car but this song needs to be on your cruzin CD. Highway Star from Deep Purple is simply put an outstanding driving tune.
Opening track on their 1972 album Machine Head and is the fastest song in tempo on the album. It is characterised by a long, classically inspired guitar solo and organ solo. Organist Jon Lord claimed that the organ and guitar solos were based on Bach-like chord sequences.
Nobody gonna take my car
I’m gonna race it to the ground
Nobody gonna beat my car
It’s gonna break the speed of sound
Oooh it’s a killing machine
It’s got everything
Like a driving power big fat tyres
and everything
I love it and I need it
I bleed it yeah it’s a wild hurricane
Alright hold tight
I’m a highway star
Nobody gonna take my girl
I’m gonna keep her to the end
Nobody gonna have my girl
She stays close on every bend
Oooh she’s a killing machine
She’s got everything
Like a moving mouth body control
and everything
I love her I need her
I seed her
Yeah She turns me on
Alright hold on tight
I’m a highway star
Nobody gonna take my head
I got speed inside my brain
Nobody gonna steal my head
Now that I’m on the road again
Oooh I’m in heaven again I’ve got everything
Like a moving ground an open road
and everything
I love it and I need it
I seed it
Eight cylinders all mine
Alright hold on tight
I’m a highway star
Nobody gonna take my car
I’m gonna race it to the ground
Nobody gonna beat my car
It’s gonna break the speed of sound
Oooh it’s a killing machine
It’s got everything
Like a driving power big
fat tyres and everything
I love it and I need it
I bleed it
Yeah it’s a wild hurricane
Alright hold on tight
I’m a highway star
I’m a highway star
I’m a highway star