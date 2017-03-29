Mr.Classic’s Classic Rock Pick of the Day Highway Star Deep Purple

Mr.Classic’s Classic Rock Pick of the Day Highway Star Deep Purple

March 29, 2017 7:55 PM
Filed Under: deep purple, Mr.Classic’s Classic Rock Pick of the Day

Highway Star Deep Purple

Not everybody makes custom CD’s for their car but this song needs to be on your cruzin CD. Highway Star from Deep Purple is simply put an outstanding driving tune.

Opening track on their 1972 album Machine Head and is the fastest song in tempo on the album. It is characterised by a long, classically inspired guitar solo and organ solo. Organist Jon Lord claimed that the organ and guitar solos were based on Bach-like chord sequences.

Nobody gonna take my car
I’m gonna race it to the ground
Nobody gonna beat my car
It’s gonna break the speed of sound
Oooh it’s a killing machine
It’s got everything
Like a driving power big fat tyres
and everything

I love it and I need it
I bleed it yeah it’s a wild hurricane
Alright hold tight
I’m a highway star

Nobody gonna take my girl
I’m gonna keep her to the end
Nobody gonna have my girl
She stays close on every bend
Oooh she’s a killing machine
She’s got everything
Like a moving mouth body control
and everything

I love her I need her
I seed her
Yeah She turns me on
Alright hold on tight
I’m a highway star

Nobody gonna take my head
I got speed inside my brain
Nobody gonna steal my head
Now that I’m on the road again
Oooh I’m in heaven again I’ve got everything
Like a moving ground an open road
and everything

I love it and I need it
I seed it
Eight cylinders all mine
Alright hold on tight
I’m a highway star

Nobody gonna take my car
I’m gonna race it to the ground
Nobody gonna beat my car
It’s gonna break the speed of sound
Oooh it’s a killing machine
It’s got everything
Like a driving power big
fat tyres and everything

I love it and I need it
I bleed it
Yeah it’s a wild hurricane
Alright hold on tight
I’m a highway star
I’m a highway star
I’m a highway star

More from Mr. Classic
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 WNCX

Albums Turning 40 In 2017
WNCX Blood Drive: April 18, 2017
Concert Calendar

Listen Live