Mr.Classic’s Classic Rock Pick of the Day Highway Star Deep Purple

Highway Star Deep Purple

Not everybody makes custom CD’s for their car but this song needs to be on your cruzin CD. Highway Star from Deep Purple is simply put an outstanding driving tune.

Opening track on their 1972 album Machine Head and is the fastest song in tempo on the album. It is characterised by a long, classically inspired guitar solo and organ solo. Organist Jon Lord claimed that the organ and guitar solos were based on Bach-like chord sequences.

Nobody gonna take my car

I’m gonna race it to the ground

Nobody gonna beat my car

It’s gonna break the speed of sound

Oooh it’s a killing machine

It’s got everything

Like a driving power big fat tyres

and everything

I love it and I need it

I bleed it yeah it’s a wild hurricane

Alright hold tight

I’m a highway star

Nobody gonna take my girl

I’m gonna keep her to the end

Nobody gonna have my girl

She stays close on every bend

Oooh she’s a killing machine

She’s got everything

Like a moving mouth body control

and everything

I love her I need her

I seed her

Yeah She turns me on

Alright hold on tight

I’m a highway star

Nobody gonna take my head

I got speed inside my brain

Nobody gonna steal my head

Now that I’m on the road again

Oooh I’m in heaven again I’ve got everything

Like a moving ground an open road

and everything

I love it and I need it

I seed it

Eight cylinders all mine

Alright hold on tight

I’m a highway star

Nobody gonna take my car

I’m gonna race it to the ground

Nobody gonna beat my car

It’s gonna break the speed of sound

Oooh it’s a killing machine

It’s got everything

Like a driving power big

fat tyres and everything

I love it and I need it

I bleed it

Yeah it’s a wild hurricane

Alright hold on tight

I’m a highway star

I’m a highway star

I’m a highway star