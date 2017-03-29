The Daily Cut: U2 “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For”

U2: “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For”

ALBUM: The Joshua Tree

YEAR: 1987

WRITER: Music: U2; Lyrics: Bono

Topped the Billboard Hot 100.

Daniel Lanois, who co-produced U2’s The Joshua Tree with Brian Eno, recalls that “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For” actually grew out of another song that just wasn’t making it. “’Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For’ started off as another song called ‘Under the Weather’ and always had a great drum beat. We abandoned the rest of the song, but kept the drum beat and Edge came up with the chord sequence on top of that and it had this kind of almost like an old soul or gospel sound and I encouraged Bono to sing in this kind of gospel style. Edge wrote the little key chorus line, ‘I still haven’t found what I’m looking for,’ and it’s a lovely song.”

10 years ago today (March 29th, 2007), Bono received an honorary English knighthood in Dublin in recognition of his services to the music industry and for his humanitarian work.