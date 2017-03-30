AC/DC Comes To Cleveland! 21 Years Ago Today!

On this day in AC/DC history…March 30th, 1996. AC/DC comes to Cleveland! That’s right! Angus and the boys come to Cleveland and The Gund Arena, and yours truly is at the show. Look at that ticket price! $24.50?!!! The last show cost me $135.00 per ticket! Anyhow, I remember going there with “The Dewmaster‘, Dewey Stevens, long time Air Personality at WNCX and friend. What a great show it was. I remember one of the coolest things about the concert was when Brian Johnson was sitting on top of the wrecking ball that was swinging back and forth while singing ‘Ballbreaker‘. I remember Angus being on top of Brian’s shoulders while being carried all over the arena. However, being that it was 21 years ago, can’t remember much more than that, other than not being able to talk or hear for the next week. ( I can’t even remember some concerts that I went to last week!)
Set list:
- Back in Black
- Shot Down In Flames
- Thunderstruck
- Girls Got Rhythm
- Cover You In Oil
- Shoot To Thrill
- Boogie Man
- Hard As A Rock
- Hells Bells
- Dog Eat D0g
- The Jack
- Ballbreaker
- Rock N Roll Ain’t Noise Pollution
- T.N.T.
- Dirty Deeds
- You Shook Me All Night Long
- Whole Lotta Rosie
- Let There Be Rock
Encore:
- Highway To Hell
- For Those About To Rock(We Salute You)
Line up:
- Angus Young – Lead Guitar
- Malcolm Young – Rhythm Guitar
- Brian Johnson – Lead Vocals
- Cliff Williams – Bass
- Phil Rudd – Drums
Supported by: The Poor
Tickets: $24.50 /$26.50
Promoter: Belkin Productions
Capacity: 17,541
Attendance: 17,541
This marks the 44th year for the band, and since their start in 1973, they have become the one of the largest grossing bands in music history selling millions & millions of albums worldwide. Yes there have been some changes made to the line up in the past year or so, but they still remain the greatest rock n’ roll band to walk the planet!