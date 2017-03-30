AC/DC Comes To Cleveland! 21 Years Ago Today!

On this day in AC/DC history…March 30th, 1996. AC/DC comes to Cleveland! That’s right! Angus and the boys come to Cleveland and The Gund Arena, and yours truly is at the show. Look at that ticket price! $24.50?!!! The last show cost me $135.00 per ticket! Anyhow, I remember going there with “The Dewmaster‘, Dewey Stevens, long time Air Personality at WNCX and friend. What a great show it was. I remember one of the coolest things about the concert was when Brian Johnson was sitting on top of the wrecking ball that was swinging back and forth while singing ‘Ballbreaker‘. I remember Angus being on top of Brian’s shoulders while being carried all over the arena. However, being that it was 21 years ago, can’t remember much more than that, other than not being able to talk or hear for the next week. ( I can’t even remember some concerts that I went to last week!)

Set list:

Back in Black

Shot Down In Flames

Thunderstruck

Girls Got Rhythm

Cover You In Oil

Shoot To Thrill

Boogie Man

Hard As A Rock

Hells Bells

Dog Eat D0g

The Jack

Ballbreaker

Rock N Roll Ain’t Noise Pollution

T.N.T.

Dirty Deeds

You Shook Me All Night Long

Whole Lotta Rosie

Let There Be Rock

Encore:

Highway To Hell

For Those About To Rock(We Salute You)

Line up:

Angus Young – Lead Guitar

Malcolm Young – Rhythm Guitar

Brian Johnson – Lead Vocals

Cliff Williams – Bass

Phil Rudd – Drums

Supported by: The Poor

Tickets: $24.50 /$26.50

Promoter: Belkin Productions

Capacity: 17,541

Attendance: 17,541

This marks the 44th year for the band, and since their start in 1973, they have become the one of the largest grossing bands in music history selling millions & millions of albums worldwide. Yes there have been some changes made to the line up in the past year or so, but they still remain the greatest rock n’ roll band to walk the planet!