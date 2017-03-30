TRIVIA

Today’s Question: Today (March 30th) is Eric Clapton‘s 72nd birthday.

Which of these artists has not recorded a duo album with Eric? a) B.B. King

b) J.J. Cale

c) Phil Collins

d) Wynton Marsalis

scroll down for today’s answer

ANNIVERSARIES

2004-Aerosmith release their blues album, Honkin’ on Bobo.

2004-On his 59th birthday, Eric Clapton releases Me and Mr. Johnson, his tribute to blues legend Robert Johnson.

2004-Guns n’ Roses pull out of their only concert date of the year, the Rock in Rio – Lisbon festival set for May. Axl Rose releases a rambling letter blaming the departure of guitarist Buckethead for the cancellation.

1979-Elvis Costello holds a press conference at CBS Records’ New York offices to explain and apologize for the racial epithet he used for Ray Charles before a drunken brawl with Bonnie Bramlett two weeks earlier at a Columbus, Ohio hotel bar.

1978-Bassist Paul Simonon and drummer Nicky Headon of The Clash are arrested in London for fatally shooting some prized pigeons with an air rifle.

1974-Genesis release Selling England by the Pound.

1974-The Ramones play their first show, at Performance Studio, a rehearsal space in Manhattan, to about 30 people.

1968-The Zombies announce that they are disbanding.

1967-Photographer Michael Cooper shoots photos for the cover of The Beatles‘ Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band album at his London studio.