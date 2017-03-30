Which of these artists has not recorded a duo album with Eric?
a) B.B. King
b) J.J. Cale
c) Phil Collins
d) Wynton Marsalis
TRIVIA
Today’s Question: Today (March 30th) is Eric Clapton‘s 72nd birthday.
ANNIVERSARIES
2004-Aerosmith release their blues album, Honkin’ on Bobo.
2004-On his 59th birthday, Eric Clapton releases Me and Mr. Johnson, his tribute to blues legend Robert Johnson.
2004-Guns n’ Roses pull out of their only concert date of the year, the Rock in Rio – Lisbon festival set for May. Axl Rose releases a rambling letter blaming the departure of guitarist Buckethead for the cancellation.
1979-Elvis Costello holds a press conference at CBS Records’ New York offices to explain and apologize for the racial epithet he used for Ray Charles before a drunken brawl with Bonnie Bramlett two weeks earlier at a Columbus, Ohio hotel bar.
1978-Bassist Paul Simonon and drummer Nicky Headon of The Clash are arrested in London for fatally shooting some prized pigeons with an air rifle.
1974-Genesis release Selling England by the Pound.
1974-The Ramones play their first show, at Performance Studio, a rehearsal space in Manhattan, to about 30 people.
1968-The Zombies announce that they are disbanding.
1967-Photographer Michael Cooper shoots photos for the cover of The Beatles‘ Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band album at his London studio.
Eric Clapton – 72 years old
The Yardbirds gave the English guitarist and singer his first fame, but the blues purist quit when he thought they’d gone too “pop.” His Cream years were highlighted by “White Room,” “Crossroads,” Spoonful” and “Sunshine of Your Love.” He went on to form the supergroup Blind Faith, then Derek and the Dominos (“Layla) and a solo career that has yielded “I Shot the Sheriff,” the Grammy-winning “Change the World,” “Tears in Heaven” and many more hits. He is the first three-time inductee into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Born 1945.
Graeme Edge – 76 years old
Moody Blues drummer. Born 1941.
TRIVIA ANSWER
c) Phil Collins