Mr.Classic’s Classic Rock Pick of the Day Rolling Stones Memory Motel

Rolling Stones – Memory Motel

Sometimes you ask what’s in a song or where did it come from? Well the following is an assembly of a few people’s ideas on the Memory Motel. It originally appears on the album from the Rolling Stones’ in 1976 called Black and Blue. Credited to Mick Jagger and Keith Richards they also share lead vocals. This is something that doesn’t happen very often in the band.

The title comes from an actual motel in Montauk, on Long Island. The lyrics to the song have long drawn speculation as to who the “Hannah baby” in the lyrics refer to. Carly Simon is often a name considered, due to Jagger’s descriptions of the woman throughout the song; ‘Hannah’ was in reference to Annie Leibovitz, who was the Rolling Stones 1975 Tour of the Americas photographer. She spent time with the band during their rehearsals at Andy Warhol’s complex near Montauk.

One of my top 5 favorite Rolling Stones songs, often requested in the Saturday Night Live House Party.