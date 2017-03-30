Prom Dress Apology

March 30, 2017 9:12 AM
Filed Under: prom

Let me preface this that I’m not a parent. So I haven’t a clue what mom and dad’s go through when experiencing the butterflies of watching your daughter waltz out the front door to prom. I do remember my senior prom. And my date had more clothes on than Ralphie’s brother Randy did in the “A Christmas Story” movie.

Check out what this school in Jacksonville, Florida suggested as proper, female prom attire HERE. When you see this story thanks to WJAX-TV, it’s the parents who objected to this more so than the students. Which you know, the older we become the more we do sound like out parents. I remember when my folks said to me, “aww it’s so much different now”. To which I’d say aww no way right? Yes, there are some prom dresses that contain no more than three stitches of clothing max to them. But if you spent the time to raise em right, no matter what your daughter is wearing she’ll be just fine. Because another parent-ism if you will is, “there’s no bad kids just bad parents”. And cheers to you mom and dad! Because it’s not like there’s instructions printed on the back of your child when’s it’s born.

You have a great day, happy almost almost Friday too.

 

