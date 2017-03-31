TRIVIA
Today’s Question: AC/DC lead guitarist Angus Young celebrates his 62nd birthday today (March 31st).
Angus’s older brother George Young became a rock star and had an international hit before Angus was even a teenager. (One might say “while he was still in short pants,” but when is he not?) Name the group that George was in.
a) The Bee Gees
b) Flash and the Pan
c) The Easybeats (“Friday on My Mind” was a hit in 1966)
d) Fraternity (that was the last band Bon Scott was in before AC/DC)
ANNIVERSARIES
2015-Joni Mitchell, 71, is hospitalized after being found unconscious in her home. She reportedly suffered an aneurysm and is kept there for two months.
2000-The movie High Fidelity, based on the Nick Hornby novel and starring John Cusack as a record store owner, opens. The cast includes Bruce Springsteen (playing himself in his film acting debut) and Tenacious D‘s Jack Black.
1991-Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers tape an exclusive concert for VH1 Storytellers
1982-The Doobie Brothers announce that they will break up after a farewell tour. In 1986, they begin reuniting regularly for benefit shows, and undertake a full-time group reunion in 1987.
1970-Three Dog Night releases It Ain’t Easy. The album includes the hits “Mama Told Me Not to Come” and “Out in the Country.”
1969-Original Kinks bassist Peter Quaife formally leaves the band. He’d informed them of his decision in January, but agreed to stay on until their new single, “Plastic Man” had been launched.
1967-The Jimi Hendrix Experience begins its first U-K tour, opening for the Walker Brothers in London on a bill with Cat Stevens and Engelbert Humperdinck. After the show, Hendrix is taken to the hospital for minor burns to his hands that he suffered setting his guitar on fire with lighter fluid.
1964-The Beatles film the T-V concert scenes for A Hard Day’s Night at the Scala Theater in London. 13-year-old child actor Phil Collins is one of the 350 people in the crowd, who by union rules are paid as extras. The Fab Four lip-synch “Tell Me Why,” “And I Love Her,” “I Should Have Known Better” and “She Loves You” for the movie camera.
1958-Chuck Berry releases “Johnny B. Goode” on Chess Records
BIRTHDAYS
Angus Young – 62 years old
AC/DC lead guitarist. Born 1955.
Mick Ralphs – 73 years old
Bad Company/Mott the Hoople guitarist. Born 1944.
Hugh McCracken – Died in 2013
The American guitarist played on countless recordings during his long career, which began in the 1960s. He is on records by Steely Dan, Billy Joel, B.B. King, John Lennon, Paul McCartney, The Monkees, Paul Simon, James Taylor, Bob Dylan, Eric Carmen, Loudon Wainwright III, Aretha Franklin, Van Morrison, The Four Seasons, Hall & Oates and Gary Wright — plus many others. He famously turned down an offer to join Wings in 1971. McCracken died of leukemia on March 28th, 2013. Born 1942.
TRIVIA ANSWER
c) The Easybeats (“Friday on My Mind” was a hit in 1966)