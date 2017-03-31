Angus’s older brother George Young became a rock star and had an international hit before Angus was even a teenager. (One might say “while he was still in short pants,” but when is he not?) Name the group that George was in.

a) The Bee Gees
b) Flash and the Pan
c) The Easybeats (“Friday on My Mind” was a hit in 1966)
d) Fraternity (that was the last band Bon Scott was in before AC/DC)