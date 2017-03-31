TRIVIA

Today’s Question: AC/DC lead guitarist Angus Young celebrates his 62nd birthday today (March 31st).

Angus’s older brother George Young became a rock star and had an international hit before Angus was even a teenager. (One might say “while he was still in short pants,” but when is he not?) Name the group that George was in. a) The Bee Gees

b) Flash and the Pan

c) The Easybeats (“Friday on My Mind” was a hit in 1966)

d) Fraternity (that was the last band Bon Scott was in before AC/DC)

ANNIVERSARIES

2015-Joni Mitchell, 71, is hospitalized after being found unconscious in her home. She reportedly suffered an aneurysm and is kept there for two months.

2000-The movie High Fidelity, based on the Nick Hornby novel and starring John Cusack as a record store owner, opens. The cast includes Bruce Springsteen (playing himself in his film acting debut) and Tenacious D‘s Jack Black.

1991-Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers tape an exclusive concert for VH1 Storytellers