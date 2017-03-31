Even A Prince Can Be His Own Worst Enemy…

March 31, 2017 4:04 PM

I’m a huge Prince fan and his death last year was tragic. But the attached article backs up a point that I always thought was true; sometimes an artist can just be “too” talented and “too” adventuresome for their own good…or the good of their fans. Sure he (or any successful artist) has earned the right to follow whatever artistic road that they want to…but, at the same time, you can’t act totally surprised if your audience doesn’t want to follow.

Obviously. Prince had the chops to tackle almost any type of music that he wanted to. But, at least for me,too often he would be rolling out some absolutely killer groove and then, completely out of nowhere, and just because he could, throw in some “hey-look-at-me-I’m-gonna-get-all-artsy-on-ya” interlude that did nothing but put a giant hitch in your step. Is he allowed to do that? Of course…but when you’re one of the truly great creators of musical moments why would you want to? And now, I guess we’ll never know the answer.

A great example of what I’m talking about comes at the end of his absolutely amazing cover of Joni Mitchell’s “A Case Of You’ (from the 2007 “A Tribute To Joni Mitchell” album). His rendering of this tune is totally mesmerizing. It’s an intimate and sensual performance that is completely engrossing and has you dreamily riding along with him until he decides to interject some totally mood-killing alternative time-challenged coda that just makes you wonder…but then again maybe all that went before that is all he thought we could handle…but if so he was wrong. Never kill the groove; never!

Click HERE for the whole article…

