It’s not as prestigious as a Grammy or an Oscar, but members of the San Francisco Giants are all vying for the coveted “Golden Urinal” trophy. It’s an initiative promoting hydration among the players. For each series during the season, urine samples will be given and tested to see who’s downing the most liquids. Read more here.

This award goes to #SFGiants best hydrated player (M-V-Pee trophy?) as part of emerging Sports Science program https://t.co/KgwRux87b8 pic.twitter.com/mIQqpniP29 — Daniel Brown (@mercbrownie) March 29, 2017