The Daily Cut: Bad Company “Ready for Love”

Bad Company: “Ready for Love”

ALBUM: Bad Company

YEAR: 1974

WRITER: Mick Ralphs

Album track from both Mott the Hoople‘s All the Young Dudes and Bad Company’s Bad Company.

When he started Bad Company, guitarist Mick Ralphs brought along a few songs he’d written for Mott the Hoople. One of them became his new band’s first hit, another was well known to fans of his old band. He tells the story of “Ready for Love” with a little help from BadCo drummer Simon Kirke.

Bad Company guitarist Mick Ralphs, with an interjection from drummer Simon Kirke, on recording versions of “Ready for Love” with two bands. OC:…that’s right.

Ralphs: “That was another one I’d written in the ‘Can’t Get Enough’ batch. We actually recorded that with Mott and I actually sang that. Love song, you know, just about relationships, generally.”

Kirke: “Didn’t have a guitar solo.”

Ralphs: “No, it had a piano solo, that’s right.”

Mick Ralphs, who is recovering from a stroke, turns 73 today.