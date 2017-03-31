The Doors Open Reissue Series

The Doors are commemorating the 50th anniversary of their first album today with the release of a deluxe edition of the landmark album, and that’s only the beginning! Robbie Krieger says that the original albums will all get the deluxe edition treatment, and some full concerts will be released for the first time,officially.

Robbie talks to Billboard

His comments about Light My Fire being sped up is interesting. At that time radio stations would typically speed up a song 3%-5% to make their station sound more up.

