The Running Of The Bulls

This escape move has been happening a bunch of times recently, lately this has occurred several times at beef processing plants located in New York City. Where I thought they just ate steak, didn’t make cattle into one. Well this time it’s happened again, but square in the heart of beef country, St. Louis, Missouri. And quite a few of em tried to run away to freedom in fact two, I don’t think they knew it at the time walked across then down the street, crossed over to a parking lot then wandered onto the front lawn of a church. The church was possibly prepping for a fish fry and should’ve offered them shelter.

Thanks to Fox 2 TV in St. Louis, HERE is the story. So far, all of the cattle have not gone into a package of ground round. And comedian John Stewart and his wife Tracey have offered to pay for and transport these guys to an animal sanctuary that they run in California and New York. So good news if you’re an animal lover of all kinds hopefully.

Workers wrangle cattle in north St. Louis after slaughterhouse escape