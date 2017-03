On this day in AC/DC history…March 31, 1955, Angus Young is born in Glasgow, Scotland. Undoubtedly one of the greatest guitarists of all time. Take a look at the videos below, they represent my choice for the top 3 Angus moments of all time.

3. AC/DC on’ TheMidnight Special’.

2. Here are the guys rocking it out in London, England back in 1977 to ‘Let There Be Rock.’

1. And the #1 Angus Young Moment, Angus at Cleveland Municipal Stadium in 1979.