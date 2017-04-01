Classic Rock Almanac April 1, 2017

ANNIVERSARIES

2015-Cynthia Lennon (née Powell), who was married to John Lennon for six years in the ’60s and gave birth to their son Julian, dies of cancer at her home in Spain. She was 75.

2004-Onetime Zombies guitarist Paul Atkinson dies after a long bout with cancer and liver disease. Atkinson, who was 58, enjoyed a second career as a talent scout and executive with several record labels. Notably, he launched the career of Bruce Hornsby.

1992-Billy Idol pleads no contest to punching a woman in the face. He is fined and ordered to produce anti-drug and alcohol public service announcements.

1990-Guns n’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan is divorced from Mandy Brix, lead singer for a band called The Lame Flames.

1985-Singer David Lee Roth leaves Van Halen to go solo.

1978-New York punk-poppers Blondie have their first hit anywhere when “Denis,” a sex-change remake of Randy and the Rainbows‘ 1963 hit “Denise,” tops the New Musical Express pop chart in Britain.

1978-The Knack begins recording its low-budget first album, Get The Knack.

1977-Jimmy Buffett releases his signature hit, “Margaritaville.”

1975-Journey releases its self-titled debut album.

1973-In honor of April Fool’s Day, John Lennon and Yoko Ono announce the fanciful formation of Nutopia, a new country with no laws or boundaries and a national anthem of silence.

1967-“Strawberry Fields Forever” by The Beatles (the B-side of the chart-topping “Penny Lane”) peaks at number-eight on the pop chart.

1967-Jefferson Airplane make their first chart appearance, with “Somebody to Love.”

1966-David Bowie‘s first solo single, “Do Anything You Say,” is released in Britain. He had previously released records under his real name as David Jones.

BIRTHDAYS

Jeff Porcaro – Died in 1992

Toto‘s drummer died August 5th, 1992 at 38. Born 1954.

Ronnie Lane – Died in 1997

The bassist, guitarist and songwriter in The Small Faces (“Itchycoo Park”) and The Faces (with Rod Stewart). He also recorded and toured with his own group and collaborated on an album with Pete Townshend. The Englishman, who last lived in Colorado, died of MS on June 4th, 1997. He was 51. Born 1946.