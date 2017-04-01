Cleveland AC/DC History…Stiff Upper Lip Tour …2001

April 1, 2017 5:22 PM

This coming Friday, April 6th, will mark the 16th anniversary of the “Stiff Upper Lip” tour (April 6th, 2001) when AC/DC rocked Cleveland at “The Gund Arena” while on Leg 2 of their North American “Stiff Upper Lip” tour.  It was a Tuesday night.

Set list:

  1. You Shook Me All Night Long
  2. Stiff Upper Lip
  3. Shot Down In Flames
  4. Thunderstruck
  5. Hell Ain’t A Bad Place To Be
  6. Hard As A Rock
  7. Shoot To Thrill
  8. Rock and Roll Ain’t Noise Pollution
  9. Safe In New York City
  10. Bad Boy Boogie
  11. Hells Bells
  12. Get It Hot
  13. The Jack
  14. Back In Black
  15. Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap
  16. Highway To Hell
  17. Whole Lotta Rosie
  18. Let There Be Rock
  19. T.N.T.
  20. For Those About To Rock(We Salute You)

Line up:

  • Angus Young – Lead Guitar
  • Malcolm Young – Rhythm Guitar
  • Brian Johnson – Lead Vocals
  • Cliff Williams – Bass
  • Phil Rudd – Drums

Here is the “Stiff Upper Lip” video.

