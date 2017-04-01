Cleveland AC/DC History…Stiff Upper Lip Tour …2001

This coming Friday, April 6th, will mark the 16th anniversary of the “Stiff Upper Lip” tour (April 6th, 2001) when AC/DC rocked Cleveland at “The Gund Arena” while on Leg 2 of their North American “Stiff Upper Lip” tour. It was a Tuesday night.
Set list:
- You Shook Me All Night Long
- Stiff Upper Lip
- Shot Down In Flames
- Thunderstruck
- Hell Ain’t A Bad Place To Be
- Hard As A Rock
- Shoot To Thrill
- Rock and Roll Ain’t Noise Pollution
- Safe In New York City
- Bad Boy Boogie
- Hells Bells
- Get It Hot
- The Jack
- Back In Black
- Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap
- Highway To Hell
- Whole Lotta Rosie
- Let There Be Rock
- T.N.T.
- For Those About To Rock(We Salute You)
Line up:
- Angus Young – Lead Guitar
- Malcolm Young – Rhythm Guitar
- Brian Johnson – Lead Vocals
- Cliff Williams – Bass
- Phil Rudd – Drums
Here is the “Stiff Upper Lip” video.