Cleveland AC/DC History…Stiff Upper Lip Tour …2001

This coming Friday, April 6th, will mark the 16th anniversary of the “Stiff Upper Lip” tour (April 6th, 2001) when AC/DC rocked Cleveland at “The Gund Arena” while on Leg 2 of their North American “Stiff Upper Lip” tour. It was a Tuesday night.

Set list:

You Shook Me All Night Long Stiff Upper Lip Shot Down In Flames Thunderstruck Hell Ain’t A Bad Place To Be Hard As A Rock Shoot To Thrill Rock and Roll Ain’t Noise Pollution Safe In New York City Bad Boy Boogie Hells Bells Get It Hot The Jack Back In Black Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap Highway To Hell Whole Lotta Rosie Let There Be Rock T.N.T. For Those About To Rock(We Salute You)

Line up:

Angus Young – Lead Guitar

Malcolm Young – Rhythm Guitar

Brian Johnson – Lead Vocals

Cliff Williams – Bass

Phil Rudd – Drums

Here is the “Stiff Upper Lip” video.