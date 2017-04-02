Classic Rock Almanac April 2, 2017

ANNIVERSARIES

2006-Neil Young picks up a pair of trophies at the Juno Awards, Canada’s equivalent to the Grammys. Young’s Prairie Wind collects him the Jack Richardson Producer of the Year trophy as well as Alternative Album of the Year. Bryan Adams is inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.

1994-Courtney Love hires a private detective to track down her missing husband, Kurt Cobain.

1977-Fleetwood Mac‘s Rumours spends the first of 31 (non-consecutive) weeks atop the Billboard chart.

1973-John Lennon and Yoko Ono hold a news conference in New York to announce that they’ll appeal the Immigration Department’s decision to deport John.

1967-The Spencer Davis Group loses lead singer Steve Winwood, who leaves to forms Traffic.

1964-The Beach Boys record “I Get Around” and “Little Honda.” Brian Wilson gets into an argument with his father Murry during the L-A session and fires him as the group’s manager.

BIRTHDAYS

Leon Wilkeson – Died in 2001

The original Lynyrd Skynyrd bassist quit the band in time to sit out the group’s first album but rejoined shortly thereafter. A survivor of the band’s tragic 1977 plane crash, he joined guitarists Gary Rossington and Allen Collins in their Rossington-Collins Band. When they split, he played in the Allen Collins Band until Skynyrd re-formed in 1987. He died in a Ponte Vedra, Florida hotel on July 27th, 2001 of what was called natural causes, although he was reportedly suffering from several chronic illnesses. Born 1952.

Leon Russell (Claude Russell Bridges) – Died in 2016

Before recording his own hits “Lady Blue” and “Tightrope,” the Oklahoma native played guitar on many of Phil Spector‘s productions as well as hits by The Beach Boys, Glen Campbell, Jan & Dean, The Byrds (“Mr. Tambourine Man”) and Gary Lewis & the Playboys. His writing credits include “A Song for You,” “This Masquerade” for George Benson, “Delta Lady” for Joe Cocker and (in collaboration with Bonnie Bramlett) “Superstar” for The Carpenters. He played on George Harrison‘s “Bangla Desh” and took part in the historic concert. He also played piano on Bob Dylan‘s “Watchin’ the River Flow.” In 2010, The Union, a collaboration with Elton John, went gold. He was inducted into both the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame and the Songwriter’s Hall of Fame in 2011. He died in his sleep on November 13th, 2016 at the age of 74. Born 1941.