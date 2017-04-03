TRIVIA

Today’s Question: Paul McCartney became a grandfather on April 3rd, 1999.

What was the name of the actor who played Paul’s grandfather in the Beatles movie Hard Day’s Night? a) Wilfrid Brambell

b) Wilfrid Hyde-White

c) Wilford Brimley

d) Will Wright

ANNIVERSARIES

2008-Joe Walsh‘s daughter Lucy, Tom Johnston‘s daughter Lara and Eddie Money‘s daughter Jesse are among the aspiring second-generation musicians on the premiere of the short-lived MTV reality-contest show Rock the Cradle.

2001-Bruce Springsteen releases the two-CD Live in New York City. He celebrates the release by showing up at Jack’s Music Shop in Red Bank, New Jersey to greet fans who lined up at midnight to buy the album.

1973-To combat a rash of Beatles bootlegs, Apple releases the twin double greatest hits albums, The Beatles 1962 – 1966 and The Beatles 1967 – 1970. The packages both go Top 3 on the album chart.

1964-Bob Dylan enters the UK pop chart for the first time, with “The Times They Are a-Changin’.”

BIRTHDAYS