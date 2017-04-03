Gonzaga Versus North Carolina, Who Do You Like?

My bracket got blown to smithereens like a lot of you who had Villanova returning to the championship game. To further incinerate my bracket I also had Kentucky playing tonight so good luck with that right? After putting a garden hose to my smoldering bracket after all hope was lost, I was rooting for #7 seed South Carolina to be like Syracuse did last year, and spoil the Final Four. Plus, if I can’t win an office pool why not cheer on the big underdog.

So it’s a #1 versus #2 seed with Gonzaga and North Carolina respectively. Tip off from Glendale, Arizona is scheduled for around 9:10 tonight. Thanks to bleacherreport.com, HERE is the consensus pick and why the…Tar Heels will win according to them.

Have a great day and hope you nail that office pool later tonight.

http://bleacherreport.com/articles/2701423-gonzaga-bulldogs-vs-north-carolina-tar-heels-odds-march-madness-betting-pick