TRIVIA

Today’s Question: 50 years ago today (April 4th, 1977), Paul McCartney met and jammed with Jefferson Airplane while on vacation in San Francisco.

A British artist wrote and recorded a song a year earlier with the line “Fly Jefferson Airplane, gets you there on time,” which the Airplane would go on to cover on their live album Bless It’s Pointed Little Head. Who was that?

a) Eric Burdon

b) David Bowie

c) Cat Stevens

d) Donovan (The song is “The Fat Angel.”)

ANNIVERSARIES

2009-The annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony is held in Cleveland, where the Museum is. Jeff Beck is inducted by Jimmy Page, Metallica are inducted by Flea of The Red Hot Chili Peppers, Run-DMC are inducted by Eminem, Bobby Womack is inducted by Ron Wood, Little Anthony and the Imperials are inducted by Smokey Robinson and “Early Influence” Wanda Jackson is inducted by Rosanne Cash. Bill Black, DJ Fontana and Spooner Oldham are inducted in the Sideman category.

2009-Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr perform together for the first time in 16 years in the U.S. at New York’s Radio City Music Hall. They are the headliners at Change Begins Within, a concert to benefit the David Lynch Foundation. The two sing “With a Little Help From My Friends” and Ringo drums on “Cosmically Conscious” and “I Saw Her Standing There.”

2008-The Rolling Stones‘ concert film Shine a Light opens in theaters nationwide.

2007-The piano John Lennon used to write “Imagine” is displayed at the National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis to mark the anniversary of the date in 1968 when Doctor Martin Luther King was assassinated.

2006-Pink Floyd singer-guitarist David Gilmour starts a brief North American tour in support of his new album, On an Island, with the first of two shows at Radio City Music Hall in New York. Unnanounced guests David Crosby and Graham Nash do some background vocals.

2005-Bruce Springsteen tapes an episode of VH1’s Storytellers in a theater in Red Bank, New Jersey, just up the road from his home. He does eight songs and a question-and-answer session

2005-Queen is asked not to perform in Rome out of respect for the death of Pope John Paul the Second, but the band goes ahead with the show. Judas Priest cancels a show in the Pope’s native Poland.

1996-Grateful Dead guitarist Bob Weir and Jerry Garcia‘s widow Deborah scatter some of Garcia’s ashes in the Ganges River in India.

1977-The Clash‘s self-titled first album is released in the UK. It sells over 100-thousand copies on import before being released in the U-S in a revised version in 1979.

1975-The Who begin working on The Who by Numbers album in England.

1974-Queen‘s second album, Queen II, is released in the U-S.

1967-Paul McCartney, on vacation in San Francisco, meets The Jefferson Airplane. On the day of the city’s first snowstorm in over 40 years, he stops in at a rehearsal at the Fillmore and is invited back to the band’s house for a jam session.