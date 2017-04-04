Gregg Rolie Of Journey/Santana Talks Rock Hall Induction With Slats

April 4, 2017 10:16 AM
Filed Under: gregg rolie, journey, rock hall, rock interviews, santana, WNCX Morning Show

Gregg Rolie, already inducted into the Rock Hall as a member of Santana, now prepares to go in once again as a founding member of Journey. The keyboard player and lead singer spent a few minutes talking with Slats about life on the road, going into the Hall for a second time and the rumors surrounding him and former Journey vocalist Steve Perry.

