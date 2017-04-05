“I’m Alive” is the title of The Hollies’ first number-one single at home in Great Britain, although it didn’t even enter the Hot 100 in the U.S. How many of the five Hollies who played on “I’m Alive” can say “I’m alive” today?
a) two
b) three
c) four
d) all five
TRIVIA
Today’s Question: Today is the 75th birthday of the original lead singer of Rock and Roll Hall of Famers The Hollies, Allan Clarke, who retired in the year 2000.
“I’m Alive” is the title of The Hollies’ first number-one single at home in Great Britain, although it didn’t even enter the Hot 100 in the U.S. How many of the five Hollies who played on “I’m Alive” can say “I’m alive” today?
scroll down for today’s answer
ANNIVERSARIES
2007-Bruce Springsteen makes a surprise appearance at the Music of Bruce Springsteen tribute show at New York’s Carnegie Hall.
2002-In London, REM guitarist Peter Buck is acquitted of all charges connected with his behavior on a Seattle to London flight the previous April. The jury finds him not guilty of being drunk on an aircraft, of damaging British Airways property and of two counts of assaulting crew members.
2002-Layne Staley of Alice in Chains died on this day, according to the medical examiner’s report. His body is actually not found until April 19th. His death comes eight years to that day after Kurt Cobain, whose body wasn’t found for three days, is said to have committed suicide.
1998-Former Rainbow and Jeff Beck Group drummer Cozy Powell dies in a car crash in Bristol, England at age 50.
1994-Kurt Cobain of Nirvana kills himself with a shotgun blast in a greenhouse above the garage at his home in Seattle, Washington. His body is not discovered until April 8th.
1979-The Knack records “My Sharona” at Whitney Recording Studio in Glendale, CA.
1979-Journey releases its fifth album, Evolution.
1971-Chicago kicks off a historic five-night run at Carnegie Hall in New York. Highlights are released as a multi-disc album set.
BIRTHDAYS
Mike McCready – 52 years old
Pearl Jam guitarist. Born 1965.
Dave Holland – 69 years old
Ex-Judas Priest/ex-Trapeze drummer. Born 1948.
Allan (Harold) Clarke – 75 years old
He retired as lead singer of The Hollies in 2000. The Manchester group he co-founded with his boyhood pal Graham Nash had seven Top 10 hits in the U.S. (including “Bus Stop,” “Carrie-Anne,” “He Ain’t Heavy, He’s My Brother” and “Long Cool Woman in a Black Dress”), and Clarke sang lead on all of them. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame along with the rest of the group in 2010. Born 1942.
Peter Grant – Died in 1995
Led Zeppelin‘s manager was widely considered the band’s fifth member. The onetime bouncer, a corpulent man with a fearsome reputation, died at 60 of a heart attack on November 21st, 1995. Born 1935.
TRIVIA ANSWER
d) all five