TRIVIA

Today’s Question: Today is the 75th birthday of the original lead singer of Rock and Roll Hall of Famers The Hollies, Allan Clarke, who retired in the year 2000.

“I’m Alive” is the title of The Hollies’ first number-one single at home in Great Britain, although it didn’t even enter the Hot 100 in the U.S. How many of the five Hollies who played on “I’m Alive” can say “I’m alive” today? a) two b) three c) four d) all five

ANNIVERSARIES

2007-Bruce Springsteen makes a surprise appearance at the Music of Bruce Springsteen tribute show at New York’s Carnegie Hall.

2002-In London, REM guitarist Peter Buck is acquitted of all charges connected with his behavior on a Seattle to London flight the previous April. The jury finds him not guilty of being drunk on an aircraft, of damaging British Airways property and of two counts of assaulting crew members.

2002-Layne Staley of Alice in Chains died on this day, according to the medical examiner’s report. His body is actually not found until April 19th. His death comes eight years to that day after Kurt Cobain, whose body wasn’t found for three days, is said to have committed suicide.

1998-Former Rainbow and Jeff Beck Group drummer Cozy Powell dies in a car crash in Bristol, England at age 50.

1994-Kurt Cobain of Nirvana kills himself with a shotgun blast in a greenhouse above the garage at his home in Seattle, Washington. His body is not discovered until April 8th.

1979-The Knack records “My Sharona” at Whitney Recording Studio in Glendale, CA.

1979-Journey releases its fifth album, Evolution.

1971-Chicago kicks off a historic five-night run at Carnegie Hall in New York. Highlights are released as a multi-disc album set.

BIRTHDAYS