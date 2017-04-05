Dennis DeYoung Coming To Goodyear Theater

The Voice of Styx – Dennis DeYoung

Friday Night, May 5th at the Goodyear Theater

All The Classic Hits…All The Memories

One Unforgettable Evening…One Original Voice

Tickets On Sale Friday, April 7th at 10am

Purchase Tickets Here

Dennis DeYoung: The Music of Styx is coming to the brand new Goodyear Theater on Friday night, May 5 at 7:30 p.m. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. An opening act will be added to the show.

Dennis DeYoung is the founding member of the rock band Styx and was the band’s lead vocalist and keyboardist from 1970-1999. DeYoung wrote and sang lead vocals on seven of the band’s eight Billboard Top-10 hits, including: “Babe” (#1), “Mr. Roboto” (#3), “The Best of Times” (#3), “Show Me The Way” (#3), “Lady” (#6), “Don’t Let It End” (#6), “Come Sail Away” (#8) and “Too Much Time On My Hands” (#9).

His live concerts, with a six piece band, showcases these songs plus “Blue Collar Man,” “Rockin’ The Paradise,” “Renegade,” “Fooling Yourself,” “The Grand Illusion” and more.

Reserved seat tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday, April 7 at 10:00 a.m. All tickets will be available at Ticketfly.com. Fans can also purchase tickets by phone at 877.4.FLY.TIX (877.435.9849).