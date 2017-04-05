Remember Those Cows Who Broke Loose In St. Louis?

When this happened last week, comedian John Stewart and his wife offered the slaughterhouse and farmer who raised these bulls, cows an adoption plan which consisted of them both paying for the pick up and transportation of all of these guys to an animal sanctuary that Stewart and his wife Tracey run in New Jersey where they live. Well, that offer fell on deaf cow ears and this past Monday, all six were scheduled to become steaks. That was until a GoFundMe page was set up, with a goal of $20,000. So far a little over $17, 000 has been raised. Former St. Louis Blues hockey player, David Backes and his wife Kelly contributed greatly to that total and yes money does talk. As all of these cows who fled the meat plant are now headed to go roam where the buffalo roam around the hills of Knoxville, Tennessee.

Thanks to WBIR-TV in Knoxville for the story HERE. And this link will also have a link and info if you wish to donate. Any bull that escapes for four plus hours before getting caught probably does deserve a hall pass. Have a great day.