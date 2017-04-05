The Daily Cut: Bruce Springsteen “Thunder Road”

Bruce Springsteen: “Thunder Road”

ALBUM: Born to Run

YEAR: 1975

WRITER: Bruce Springsteen

Never released as a single, but number-86 on Rolling Stone‘s list of the 500 Greatest Songs of All Time.

Drummer Max Weinberg and keyboardist Roy Bittan joined the E Street Band before the recording of Born to Run. Weinberg recalls why “Thunder Road” was a special song for him and the band. “When I think back to recording that ‘Thunder Road’ song, it brings back great memories, ‘cause it was the first time we had it happening in the studio. We’d been in the studio for a little while before that experimenting with stuff for the Born to Run album, but ‘Thunder Road’ was the first track we got where we said, ‘That’s it, we really hit it.’”

10 years ago today (April 5th, 2007), Bruce Springsteen made a surprise appearance at a Music of Bruce Springsteen tribute show at New York’s Carnegie Hall.