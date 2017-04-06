TRIVIA

Today’s Question: 51 years ago today (April 6th, 1966), The Beatles began work on Revolver at Abbey Road, recording three takes of “Tomorrow Never Knows” in a little over five hours.

Which of these was not used on “Tomorrow Never Knows”? a) tape loops

b) reversed guitar

c) Moog synthesizer

d) processed vocals

ANNIVERSARIES

1999-Dave Matthews, Sheryl Crow, Bruce Springsteen, Bob Dylan and U2 (via satellite) take part in a tribute concert for the ailing Johnny Cash at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York. Cash surprises everyone by taking the stage to perform “Folsom Prison Blues” and “I Walk the Line.”

1984-Guitarist-singer Miami Steve Van Zandt announces that he’s leaving the E Street Band. Minus the bandana, Nils Lofgren takes his place.

1979-“Heart of Glass,” the number-one hit that finally brought Blondie‘s overseas success home, is certified platinum.

1974-200,000 attend the first California Jam, a festival which features Emerson, Lake & Palmer, Black Sabbath, Deep Purple, Black Oak Arkansas and The Eagles.

1974-“Piano Man” becomes Billy Joel‘s first Top 40 hit.

1966-The Beatles begin recording the Revolver album at Abbey Road. In a little over five hours, starting at 8:00 in the evening, they cut three basic versions of “Tomorrow Never Knows.”

1956-Alan Freed begins the first rock and roll program on network radio. His Rock and Roll Dance Party airs nationally on CBS.