The Daily Cut: Emerson, Lake and Palmer “Still…You Turn Me On”

Emerson, Lake and Palmer: “Still…You Turn Me On”

ALBUM: Brain Salad Surgery

YEAR: 1973

WRITERS: Greg Lake

Although it became a rock radio staple, it never charted.

ELP drummer Carl Palmer says that when Greg Lake brought in the cascading ballad “Still…You Turn Me On,” there really wasn’t room for much percussive embellishment. “It was one of those songs which was just so complete. It was hard to get in there, you know, and do something without ruining it. But that was perfect for that time, you know, which is perfect for us.”

ELP headlined the huge California Jam festival at Ontario Motor Speedway on April 6th, 1978.