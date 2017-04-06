The Daily Cut: Emerson, Lake and Palmer “Still…You Turn Me On”

April 6, 2017 8:16 AM
Filed Under: carl palmer, ELP, emerson lake and palmer, Greg Lake, The Daily Cut

Emerson, Lake and Palmer: “Still…You Turn Me On”

ALBUM: Brain Salad Surgery

YEAR: 1973

WRITERS: Greg Lake

Although it became a rock radio staple, it never charted.

ELP drummer Carl Palmer says that when Greg Lake brought in the cascading ballad “Still…You Turn Me On,” there really wasn’t room for much percussive embellishment. “It was one of those songs which was just so complete. It was hard to get in there, you know, and do something without ruining it. But that was perfect for that time, you know, which is perfect for us.”

ELP headlined the huge California Jam festival at Ontario Motor Speedway on April 6th, 1978.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 WNCX

Albums Turning 40 In 2017
WNCX Blood Drive: April 18, 2017
Concert Calendar

Listen Live