Celebrating their induction into the Rock Hall, Yes will be hitting the road as headliners of YEStival, along with Todd Rundgren, & Carl Palmer’s ELP Legacy show. They’re coming to town August 20th.

Info from Yesworld

Ironically ex-Yesmen Jon Anderson and Rick Wakeman played  late last year. They are not in Yes anymore, if they were it would be a really festive Yestival!