Today’s Question: 55 years ago today, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards met Brian Jones for the first time at the Ealing Jazz Club in London.

Brian Jones was performing that night in a duo called Elmo and Paul with singer Paul Jones. Which well-known British Invasion band did he later sing for? a) The Yardbirds

b) Manfred Mann

c) The Dave Clark Five

d) The Searchers

ANNIVERSARIES

2008-Bob Dylan receives a Special Citation Pulitzer Prize “for his profound impact on popular music and American culture, marked by lyrical compositions of extraordinary poetic power.”

2001-Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band‘s Live in New York City concert airs on HBO

1979-Cheap Trick, Journey, REO Speedwagon, Ted Nugent and others play on the first day of the two-day California World Music Festival at the LA Coliseum, attended by 110-thousand.

1977-The British punk invasion begins. Beating The Sex Pistols, The Clash and others to the transoceanic punch, The Damned play New York’s legendary CBGB.

1973-Elton John releases “Daniel,” which spends three months in the Top 40 and reaches number-two.

