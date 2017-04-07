The Daily Cut: Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young “Carry On”

Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young: “Carry On”

ALBUM: Deja Vu

YEAR: 1970

WRITER: Stephen Stills

The first cut on the chart-topping Deja Vu was the last of its four singles and the only one not to make the Hot 100, though it got plenty of FM airplay.

Some songs are born out of inspiration, some out of necessity. Stephen Stills and David Crosby explain why Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young’s “Carry On” falls into the latter category.

Stills: “We needed an opener, basically, I think is what it was and I said, ‘I’ll think of something – a shuffle.”

Crosby: “‘How ’bout a shuffle? Duh dan duh dan da dun’”

Stills: “And it’s like so I scratched my way through some words. It’s actually a little vague, the words to that.”

Crosby: “It’s good, though.”

Stills: “Yeah.”

Crosby: “A lot of the time it’s like we just made a little paper glider and threw it over the wall. We have no idea where it’s going on the other side. How it gets to you is like how it gets to you, y’know.”

The late Dallas Taylor, who drummed on Crosby, Stills and Nash and Deja Vu, would have turned 69 years old today (April 7th).