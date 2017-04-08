Classic Rock Almanac April 8, 2017

ANNIVERSARIES

2006-The Rolling Stones play their first-ever show in mainland China at the Grand Stage Theater in Shanghai.

1999-Carlos Santana helps out at a benefit for the San Francisco School of Arts, playing with the school’s jazz band and auctioning off some personal effects.

1999-Bush, Collective Soul, Counting Crows, Creed, Everlast, Korn, Limp Bizkit, Dave Matthews Band, Metallica, Rage Against the Machine and Red Hot Chili Peppers are among the acts announced for Woodstock ’99, the 30th-anniversary festival at Griffiss Air Force Base in Rome, New York scheduled for 7/23-25.

1979-Aerosmith and Van Halen headline the second day of the California World Music Festival at the Los Angeles Coliseum, attended by 110-thousand.

1975-Aerosmith releases its third album, Toys in the Attic. It will peak at number-11 on the Billboard 200, but will go on to sell over eight million copies.

1974-Elton John gets a gold record for “Bennie and the Jets.”

1973-Neil Young‘s Journey Through the Past has its premiere at a film festival in Dallas. Young describes the film, a bunch of scenes and images from his career, as “a collection of thoughts. Every scene meant something to me – although with some of them I can’t say what.”

BIRTHDAYS

Julian Lennon – 54 years old

John Lennon‘s first son, the inspiration for “Hey Jude,” had a burst of popularity during the ’80s with the hits “Vallotte” and “Too Late for Goodbyes.” Born 1963.

Izzy Stradlin (Jeff Isbell) – 55 years old

Solo/ex-Guns n’ Roses guitarist. Born 1962.

Glen Burtnik – 57 years old

Solo/ex-Styx singer-guitarist. Born 1960.

Mel Schacher – 66 years old

The Grand Funk Railroad bassist was not born April 3rd, as was long believed. The hard rockers steered toward pop success in the mid-’70s with “We’re an American Band,” “Bad Time” and a number-one remake of “The Loco-Motion.” Schacher (but not Mark Farner) is in the band’s current touring version. Born 1951.

Steve Howe – 70 years old

Solo/Yes/Asia guitarist. Born 1947.