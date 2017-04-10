Authorized Black Sabbath Documentary in the Works

By Annie Reuter

Black Sabbath played their final concert together in February, but fans who weren’t able to travel to England to catch the farewell show may still be able to experience it.

A movie and live album chronicling the final days of the pioneering metal band is in the works, reports Alternative Press.

“We’ll actually be doing a documentary, revealed guitarist Tony Iommi. “My job at the moment is to have a listen to what we’ve done.”

Additionally, Iommi says he is, “in the process of mixing the sound from the final Sabbath shows in Birmingham for a possible live album.”

Black Sabbath played their final show at the NEC Arena in Birmingham, England, on February 4. The band closed their performance with their biggest hit, “Paranoid,” and posted a video of the performance and their final bow on their official Facebook page.