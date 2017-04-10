TRIVIA

Today’s Question:Fifty years ago today (April 10th, 1967), Paul McCartney visited The Beach Boys in the recording studio and made what was undoubtedly one of his oddest guest appearances ever.

The Beatles bassist created a percussion part on a version of the song “Vegetables” by chewing carrots and celery in front of a microphone. The take of the song he did was eventually released, but not on the original Beach Boys album that “Vegetables” appeared on. What was its name? a) Pet Sounds

b) Smile

c) Smiley Smile

d) Wild Honey

ANNIVERSARIES

2014-The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inducts its Class of 2014: Cat Stevens, Hall and Oates, Nirvana, KISS, Linda Ronstadt, Peter Gabriel, Andrew Loog Oldham, Brian Epstein and The E Street Band.

2014-The surviving members of Nirvana play a surprise set with five guest vocalists at a tiny club in Brooklyn after the band’s induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

2011-U2’s 360 Degrees tour breaks the record for the highest-grossing tour ever, which had been held by The Rolling Stones‘ 2005-2007 A Bigger Bang tour.

1999-Paul McCartney performs “Let It Be,” “All My Loving” and “Lonesome Town” at a London tribute concert to his late wife Linda organized by Chrissie Hynde of The Pretenders. Elvis Costello, Marianne Faithfull, Tom Jones and others also appear.

1981-Pretenders guitarist James Honeyman-Scott marries Peggy Sue Fender in London. She becomes a widow a little more than a year later when he dies of an overdose.

1973-Led Zeppelin gets a gold album for Houses of the Holy.

1970-The Beatles split up, according to London’s Daily Mirror, whose front-page headline proclaims, “Paul Is Quitting The Beatles.” McCartney counters the previous day’s statement from Apple by distributing his own “self-interview” along with review copies of his solo album. Citing “business and music differences, but most of all because I have a better time with my family,” he announces the break, though he’s unsure whether it’s temporary or permanent. He concludes, “I don’t foresee a time when the Lennon and McCartney partnership will be active again in songwriting.”

1970-The Doors perform a pair of shows in Boston. The early show begins at 7:00 p-m with “Rock Me” and ends with “Light My Fire.” The late show starts at 12:18 a-m with “Break on Through” and runs long. Power to the stage is cut off at 2:00 a-m. At one point, Jim Morrison asks the audience if “anyone wants to see my genitals.” He curses out the crowd until keyboardist Ray Manzarek covers his mouth and tells him to cool it. Morrison then smashes a guitar stand and leaves the stage.

1967-Paul McCartney visits a Beach Boys recording session. He may have assisted Brian Wilson in the production of “Vegetables,” which is on the Smiley Smile album. (One reports says he crunched vegetables for a sound effect on the track.) McCartney also plays guitar for a recording of “On Top of Old Smokey,” which isn’t on the album.

1962-Stuart Sutcliffe, The Beatles‘ original bassist, dies in Germany at 22 of a brain hemorrhage. The Scottish-born painter knew John Lennon from art school. He helped The Beatles find their look and establish themselves in Hamburg, where he remained after quitting the group and music in 1961.