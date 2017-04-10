CONCERT ANNOUNCEMENT: Yes at Goodyear Theater

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductees YES Return

Featuring

JON ANDERSON | TREVOR RABIN | RICK WAKEMAN

Friday Night, September 15th at the Goodyear Theater

TICKETS: Presale tickets and VIP packages on sale April 10 at 5pm

General Public On Sale Wednesday, April 12 at 10am

Purchase Tickets Here

YES featuring JON ANDERSON | TREVOR RABIN | RICK WAKEMAN return to the brand new Goodyear Theater on Friday night, September 15 at 8:00 p.m. Doors will open at 7:00 p.m. There will be no opening act. This is their ONLY AREA APPEARANCE.

Less than three days ago, YES was inducted into The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. .

Presale tickets and VIP Packages go on sale Monday, April 10 at 5:00 p.m. and while they last.

PROMO CODE: ROCKHALL

Reserved seat tickets go on sale to the general public this Wednesday, April 12 at 10:00 a.m. All tickets will be available at Ticketfly.com. Fans can also purchase tickets by phone at 877.4.FLY.TIX (877.435.9849).

Rock icons Jon Anderson, Trevor Rabin and Rick Wakeman are proud to announce that effective immediately, they will officially be known as ‘YES featuring Jon Anderson, Trevor Rabin, Rick Wakeman’, which is the name they will be touring under in North America and when they come to Northeast Ohio in September.

“It’s very simple,” explains YES founder and vocalist Jon Anderson. “The fans want it, we want it and it’s our right to use the name. YES music is in our DNA!”

To be very clear, while there may be other shows presenting the YES name, this is the only YES concert featuring: JON ANDERSON, a founder and the long-time voice of YES, RICK WAKEMAN, perhaps the most famous and influential keyboard player in rock history and a massive influence on the music of YES (Fragile, Closer To The Edge and others) and TREVOR RABIN, the chief creative force behind YES’ most commercially-successful albums (90125, Big Generator, Union and Talk). The trio will be performing as YES, on FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 15 only at the intimate GOODYEAR THEATER located at 1201 East Market Street in Akron’s dynamic East End development.

This will be the band’s first concert in Northeast Ohio, home of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, since their 2017 induction into the Rock Hall. The Goodyear Theater is located minutes from Blossom Music Center and the location of the old Richfield Coliseum, both sites of the most memorable concerts peformed by YES in this area.

This very same lineup performed a completely sold-out show this past October 29 at the Goodyear Theater. That concert was the same night of Game 4 of the World Series, featuring the Cleveland Indians, which made the “standing-room-only” gig even more impressive.