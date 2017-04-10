The Daily Cut: Genesis “Turn It on Again”

Genesis: “Turn It on Again”

ALBUM: Duke

YEAR: 1980

WRITERS: Tony Banks, Phil Collins, Mike Rutherford

Peaked at number-58 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Genesis used to do “Turn It on Again” as their encore and because of that keyboardist Tony Banks explains that singer Phil Collins began expanding it a bit, first with just one other song, then even more than that. “He used started singing ‘Everybody Needs Somebody To Love,’ but he’d do it over the original riff. Well one night, just for the hell of it, we decided just to follow the riff and start playing the chords of ‘Everybody Needs Somebody To Love’ at the same time as he’s doing it. And that sounded good so we thought, ‘Why stop with that?’ And then he started doing ‘Satisfaction,’ so we followed that. And then we started thinking about it and you can justify it with the lyric, ‘cause the lyric’s all about some radio person, whose friends, in a sense, are on the radio and on the television. So it seemed quite a logical thing to do and we were able then to play some of the tracks that we felt were influential to us back in the ‘60s. It was a bit of fun. Some people love it and some people think, ‘What the hell are we doing?’”

10 years ago today (April 10th, 2007) it was announced that, as part of their Turn It On Again reunion tour, Genesis would perform at the Live Earth concert at Wembley Arena in London.