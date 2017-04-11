A Plethora Of Yesmen

Two bands laying claim to the name Yes are coming to the north coast this summer. Can I tell you which members are playing at each location? Yes!!! Jon Anderson, remaining surviving founding member of Yes, brings Rick Wakeman and Trevor Rabin to the Goodyear theater in Akron on September 15th. Up until now they were called ARW.

Also on August 20th the Yestival hits Jacobs Pavillion with Steve Howe and Alan White of Yes fame.

You’d imagine that sometime soon a judge will step in and say NO! to one of these bands regarding the useage of the name.