TRIVIA

Today’s Question: Former Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora‘s divorce from actress Heather Locklear was finalized 10 years ago today (April 11th, 2007).

What is the name of Sambora’s band with his current girlfriend, Orianthi? a) Samborianthi

b) The Real Sambora Band

c) RSO

d) Sambora and Woman

ANNIVERSARIES

2007-Richie Sambora and Heather Locklear‘s divorce is finalized after 11 years of marriage.

2006-Elton John sells costumes and memorabilia to raise money for his AIDS Foundation. The five-day Elton’s Closet sale in New York’s Rockefeller Center raises $700,000.

1997-Paul McCartney plays a 20-minute set on top of a London building for an upcoming documentary on the former Beatle.

1981-Guitarist Eddie Van Halen weds actress Valerie Bertinelli.

1970-Nice organist Keith Emerson and ex-King Crimson bass player Greg Lake are reportedly looking for a drummer. They find Carl Palmer and launch Emerson, Lake & Palmer.

1970-The Beatles‘ “Let It Be” hits number-one amid the band’s evident dissolution.

1967-Paul McCartney comes up with the idea for The Beatles‘ TV movie Magical Mystery Tour on a flight from L-A to London.

1966-In Abbey Road Studio Two, The Beatles work on “Granny Smith,” a George Harrison song which is released as “Love You To.”