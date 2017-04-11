The Daily Cut: Lynyrd Skynyrd “Call Me the Breeze”

April 11, 2017 8:39 AM
Filed Under: Artimus Pyle, j j cale, lynyrd skynyrd, The Daily Cut

Lynyrd Skynyrd: “Call Me the Breeze”

ALBUM: Second Helping

YEAR: 1974

WRITER: J.J. Cale

Never released as a single by either Skynyrd or Cale, but a classic album track that’s gotten rock radio airplay since its release.

One-time Lynyrd Skynyrd drummer Artimus Pyle said back in the ’80s that most of their fans had no idea that “Call Me the Breeze” was actually written and first recorded by J.J. Cale. ”A lot of people think that Lynyrd Skynyrd wrote that song, because we did the song in concert so much and it was on the radio. Lesser known was J.J. Cale’s version of the song. People thinking that Lynyrd Skynyrd wrote the song even comes up to this day. There’s a beer commercial on television that uses our arrangement and they show three guys that kind of look like ZZ Top doing it. So it’s kind of funny how people relate us to that song.”

10 years ago today (April 11th, 2007), Lynyrd Skynyrd kicked off its co-headlining Rowdy Frynds tour with Hank Williams Junior.

