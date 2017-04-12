Artists and Boston Music Community React to Death of J. Geils

By Jon Wiederhorn

Artists, celebrities and members of the Boston music community are paying tribute today to J. Geils band founder and guitarist J.Geils (John Geils Jr.), who died Tuesday afternoon (April 11) at his home in Groton, Massachusetts. He was 71.

“Thinking of all the times we kicked it high and rocked down the house!,” wrote J. Geils Band’s lead singer Peter Wolf on Facebook. “RIP Jay Geils.”

Police found Geils at about 4 p.m. when they were called to his home to do a wellness check and found him unresponsive, reported The Boston Globe. It is believed that he died of natural causes, but his death is still under investigation, which is standard protocol when someone dies and no one else is present.

This morning, memories are pouring in from a wide range of artists, including Nils Lofgren and Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello.

“We just heard that J. Geils has passed away,” wrote Foghat drummer Roger Earl. “Sad. We did so many shows with them back in the 70’s and they were one of the best bands we ever toured with. Great, great music. Our thoughts are with his family at this time.”

“Sad to lose J. Geils,” wrote Lofgren. “Me n Grin learned so much opening for @TheJ_GeilsBand. J and band were always kind.”

Here are some of the comments that have been posted so far:

