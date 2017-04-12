Classic Rock Almanac April 12, 2017

ANNIVERSARIES

2002-Ozzy Osbourne gets a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

1993-Led Zeppelin‘s box set goes quadruple platinum.

1971-Even before it hits the album chart, Four Way Street by Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young is certified gold. The live double-album reaches number-one.

1968-A Life magazine article on The Doors describes Jim Morrison as “24 years old, out of UCLA and he appears in public and on his records to be moody, temperamental, enchanted in the mind and extremely stoned on something.”