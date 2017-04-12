Classic Rock Almanac April 12, 2017

April 12, 2017 12:00 AM
ANNIVERSARIES

2002-Ozzy Osbourne gets a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

1993-Led Zeppelin‘s box set goes quadruple platinum.

1971-Even before it hits the album chart, Four Way Street by Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young is certified gold. The live double-album reaches number-one.

1968-A Life magazine article on The Doors describes Jim Morrison as “24 years old, out of UCLA and he appears in public and on his records to be moody, temperamental, enchanted in the mind and extremely stoned on something.”

BIRTHDAYS

Art Alexakis – 55 years old
The onetime journalist is the leader, singer and guitarist in Everclear. Born 1962.

John Kay (Joachim Krauledat) – 73 years old
The Steppenwolf singer was born in East Germany and raised in Canada. Born 1944.


