J. Geils: Rock In Peace…

April 12, 2017 6:16 PM

I was terribly saddened to hear of the passing of J. Geils at the age of 71. Over the years MSB did a lot of shows with The Geils Band and, as they say, a good time was had by all….always!  J. and I even got to work in the studio a bit when I was recording the “Friends & Legends” album. I had this last minute idea to have David Sanborn cut a sax solo on “Let’s get The Show On The Road” but I couldn’t find any studio time in New York that would work with Sanborn’s schedule. So J., who was working on a new album with the band, was kind enough to let me buy an hour of their studio time to get the thing done. And on top of that he was kind enough to stick around and help a relative novice get it all taken care of properly…and Mr. Sanborn took care of the rest.

J. was a very underrated guitar player and a hell of a nice guy…and he will be missed. Rock in peace, my man!

