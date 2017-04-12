Mr.Classic’s Classic Rock Pick of the Day Eric Clapton – Wonderful Tonight Hump Day

Eric Clapton – Wonderful Tonight (Official Live Video)

The work from Yardbirds, John Mayall’s Bluesbreakers, Cream, and Blind Faith places Eric Clapton is rock stardom alone. Add the brilliance of his solo work and he ranks as one of the brightest of all time. Responsible for some of the greatest rock n roll love songs, tunes with bluesy reflection and simply great rockers Clapton songs hold a place in everyone’s heart.

Eric Patrick Clapton (born 30 March 1945) English rock and blues guitarist, singer and songwriter. He is the only three-time inductee to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.