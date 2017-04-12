The Best Spots In CLE To Celebrate National Grilled Cheese Day

Happy National Grilled Cheese Sandwich Day, Cleveland!

Get your fix at these great spots around town:

Melt Bar And Grilled (Various locations) – Duh, do we even need a description? Melt specializes in gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches with creations you won’t find anywhere else.

The Lockview (Akron) – Their menu features 13 (!!!) different gourmet creations, like the Number Three: Pepper Jack Cheese and Sliced Sautéed Jalapeños on Cheddar Cheese Sourdough with a side of Bleu Cheese dressing.

#11 #grilledcheese Butter Poached #Lobster meat topped with Mozzarella #cheese lemon pepper aioli on Country Butter Top #breadsmithlakewood #ohio #beerporn #cocktails #yummy A post shared by The Lockview (@thelockview) on Dec 3, 2016 at 4:31pm PST

Heck’s Cafe (Ohio City, Avon) – Swiss, American, Mozzarella, grilled tomatoes and pickles? Say no more.

The Union House Restaurant & Bar (Parma) – Their grilled cheese rocks but we totally understand if you get a side of their fish fry.

Tommy’s Restaurant (Coventry) – So many amazing combos of grilled cheese, like this one: Muenster cheese with lettuce, tomatoes and green peppers on a pita

TownHall (Ohio City) – Heck, even the Kardashians eat here. Wonder if they ordered the grilled cheese that comes with roasted roma tomatoes andorganic white cheddar on sourdough with a choice of soup. Bonus points if they ordered avocado.

Cleveland Pickle (Downtown) – Grilled cheese with pickles, YEP!

Lucky’s Cafe (Tremont) – Grilled Cheese Du Jour!

Tom+Chee (Strongsville) – The name is short for tomato soup & grilled cheese because these Shark Tank contestants understand what a combo that is. They’re celebrating with $2 classic grilled cheese sammies today!

