The Daily Cut: Steppenwolf “Magic Carpet Ride”

April 12, 2017 3:04 PM
Steppenwolf: “Magic Carpet Ride”

Album: The Second

Year: 1968

Writers: John Kay and Rushton Moreve

Stats: Peaked at number-three on the Billboard Hot 100.

Background: Steppenwolf singer John Kay wrote “Magic Carpet Ride” with the band’s then-bassist Rushton Moreve. Kay explains how it came together.

Steppenwolf singer John Kay on how “Magic Carpet Ride” came together:

“Our bass player at the time had messed around with this little bass riff for months. And finally in the studio to cut a second album, we laid down an instrumental track, which I took home and wrote some lyrics to. They came kind of quickly. And when we were done with the vocals, we found that they just needed that extra something to give the record some character. So we tortured and cajoled our instruments into producing strange animal-like sounds.”

Steppenwolf singer John Kay is celebrating his 73rd birthday today (April 12th).

The first song ever to use the words “heavy metal” in its lyrics was actually written as a slow ballad.

