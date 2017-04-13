Classic Rock Almanac April 13, 2017

ANNIVERSARIES

2009-In his second trial (the first, in 2007, ended in a hung jury), Phil Spector is convicted of murdering actress Lana Clarkson at his Alhambra, California mansion on February 3rd, 2003.

2004-Paul McCartney: The Music and Animation Collection, which matches British illustrator Geoff Dunbar‘s work with Sir Paul’s original music and voice, is released.

1999-Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers release their tenth studio album, Echo.

1994-Billy Joel and Christine Brinkley announce an “amicable separation,” which leads to divorce.

1993-The Kinks‘ 23rd and final (at least to date) studio album, Phobia, is released in the US.

1973-Roger Daltrey of The Who releases his first solo album, Daltrey, a collection of songs by Leo Sayer and David Courtney produced by Adam Faith.

1971-The Rolling Stones release “Brown Sugar” on their own label, Rolling Stones Records.

1970-The Led Zeppelin single “Whole Lotta Love” goes gold in the U.S.

1965-The Beatles are named Best New Artist at the Grammy Awards. They also take Best Performance by a Vocal Group for “A Hard Day’s Night.” Petula Clark‘s “Downtown” is named Best Contemporary (Rock and Roll) Recording. Rather than attend the ceremony, The Beatles are in London recording “Help.”

1962-The Beatles kick off a grueling seven-week run at the Star-Club in Hamburg, Germany, alternating nights of three and four-hour long shows through May 31st (a total of 47 days)-with only one night off, Good Friday, April 20th. The Beatles’ opening-week co-star is ’50s American legend Gene Vincent.