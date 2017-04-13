J. Geils Passing Causes Confusion

J. Geils was the guitarist, but Peter Wolf was the face of the band. Now that Geils has passed on some publications are using a picture of Wolf with the story, creating confusion. Us Weekly was among the offenders, using a picture of Geils, but stating he was the singer in the headline.

Obit from Us Weekly

The J. Geils band was among the tightest, slickest bands that I ever saw. But the compelling performances by Wolf and harpist “Magic” Dick in a large way tended to overshadow the excellent guitar work by the man whom the band was named after.