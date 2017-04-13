J. Geils Passing Causes Confusion

April 13, 2017 10:52 AM
Filed Under: J Geils Band, Magic Dick, Peter Wolf

J. Geils  was the guitarist, but Peter Wolf was the face of the band. Now that Geils has passed on some publications are using a picture of Wolf with the story, creating confusion. Us Weekly was among the offenders, using a picture of Geils, but stating he was the singer in the headline.

Obit from Us Weekly

The J. Geils band was among the tightest, slickest bands that I ever saw. But the compelling performances by Wolf and harpist “Magic” Dick in a large way tended to overshadow the excellent guitar work by the man whom the band was named after.

More from Bill Louis 10:00am To 3:00pm
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 WNCX

Albums Turning 40 In 2017
WNCX Blood Drive: April 18, 2017
Concert Calendar

Listen Live