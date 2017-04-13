The Doctor Has Issues?

Still a white hot topic is this doctor who was forcibly removed from that United flight from Chicago to Louisville this past Sunday. Now, according to WAVE-TV in Louisville HERE, the doctor in question also has had problems of his own. Do you think United, who just gave everyone on board that flight a full reimbursement to every passenger who had a ring side seat for this ruckus, do you think United will now used this new information to have what could be a multi million dollar settlement knocked down a few million? You bet. Personally I think United and the doctor could’ve handled this situation better. United’s CEO should have been more forth coming about this bruhaha. The ejected Dr. David Dao, unless he had a patient waiting for him on the ER table should have taken the $800.

You have a great day and happy almost Friday too.

