An 88-Year-Old Greeter Got A Fowl Deal At Walmart

April 14, 2017 9:12 AM
This stinks and if Walmart is smart, they’ll rehire this 8 year employee for not only would it make sense, but after the PR nightmare that occurred for United after that KO of the doctor on board this past Sunday, you’re firing an excellent employee #1. But #2, show me a section in the Walmart employee manual where it states about the proper procedure in dealing with, when a wild turkey enters the store?

I bet not. However dealing with the world famous “People of Walmart” when they act like turkeys? I’m sure there are several pages covering and dealing with that.

Thanks to WISN-TV in Milwaukee for the story HERE.

You have a safe and pleasant Easter, Passover weekend. See you this coming Monday morning at 5:30 and thanks.

