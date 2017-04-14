Celebrating Dyngus Day In Cleveland

We sure do love our celebrations here in Cleveland. From home openers to playoffs and every holiday in between, there is no shortage of parades, parties and festivals.

No matter your religion, heritage or interests, you’re bound to find a celebration to look forward to year after year.

Meet: Dyngus Day.

Dyngus Day, otherwise known as Wet Monday, is a Polish holiday that dates back *really* far – we’re talkin’ A.D. 700. When this celebration first started, it was dedicated to the “rite of spring” as well as Lent and Easter. But, as most traditions do, it has since evolved.

Here in Cleveland, we love to celebrate all our different heritages and, when it comes to Dyngus Day, we’re doing just that.

Dyngus Day, this year falling on Monday, April 17th, is a celebration of the Polka Heritage as well as ALL of the Eastern European cultures thriving in Cleveland today.

Monday will be our city’s 7th annual celebration and Clevelanders will quickly see how big this event is beginning to grow. More than 30,000 people are expected to come out – either before or after work – and celebrate all over neighborhoods including Detroit Shoreway, Ohio City, Tremont and Hingetown.

Here’s what to expect:

Floral headbands

Traditional ethnic clothing

Water splashing and chasing

Flirting with pussy willow branches

Pierogi eating – and lots of it

All of the paczki

Other traditional Polish foods like kielbasa, stuffed cabbage, sauerkraut, cabbage & noodles and more

Polish beer

Polka dancing all day – if you don’t know how, learn!

The Official Miss Dyngus Day Pageant

Accordion Parade on Detroit and West 65 th

Free Lolly the Trolley shuttles taking celebrators between neighborhoods

Find out more here.

Na Zdrowie, Cleveland!